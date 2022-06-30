ARTICLE

South Africa: Webinar | Money Laundering And Terrorist Financing: Are You At Risk? (Video)

With money laundering and terrorist financing on the rise, many South African industries aren't doing enough to mitigate the risks, and in turn, aren't complying with FICA, according to a Financial Action Task Force (FATF) report.

