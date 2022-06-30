To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
With money laundering and terrorist financing on the rise, many
South African industries aren't doing enough to mitigate the
risks, and in turn, aren't complying with FICA, according to a
Financial Action Task Force (FATF) report.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
Federalism in simple terms is the division of law-making powers and functions between two levels of government, so that general and regional governments are each within a sphere co-ordinate and independent.
The SCUML is the government agency charged with the responsibility of monitoring, supervising, and regulating the activities of DNFIs in line with the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 and the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) 2011.
FREE News Alerts
Sign Up for our free News Alerts - All the latest articles on your chosen topics condensed into a free bi-weekly email.