ARTICLE 2024 Junior Mining Indaba And The MPRDA's 20th Anniversary Year Round Up E ENS More Contributor ENS is an independent law firm with over 200 years of experience. The firm has over 600 practitioners in 14 offices on the continent, in Ghana, Mauritius, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda. Listen to Dorencia Pillay and Zinzi Lawrence reflecting on last year's Junior Indaba and looking ahead to this year's event, including insights on the 20th anniversary of the MPRDA in South Africa.

