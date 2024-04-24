To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Exploring the impact of the MPRDA in South African mining,
Ntsiki Adonisi and Otsile Matlou recently joined Business Law Focus
for an insightful discussion on its goals, successes, and
challenges spanning the past two decades.
The Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act 2007 ("the Act") was passed into law on March 16, 2007 to repeal the Minerals and Mining Act, No. 34 of 1999 for the purposes of regulating the exploration and exploitation of solid materials in Nigeria.
The passage and signing of the highly anticipated Petroleum Industry Act is a watershed moment in the oil and gas sector and stakeholders, albeit in the private or public sector, will be affected by its wide provisions.
In view of resurging sector reforms in the Nigerian extractive sector and global rise in commodity prices, local interests in mining have since grown especially considering its potential for inter sectoral growth...