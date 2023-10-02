To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Explore Africa's evolving mining policies, their impact on
economic development, and opportunities for cross-border
operations. Join our expert panel from Ghana, Kenya, Francophone
Africa, Namibia, South Africa, and Uganda.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
The Petroleum Industry Act, 2021 was signed into law in August 2021. The PIA introduces significant changes to the legal and governance framework, administrative processes, regulatory and fiscal terms, and host community engagements ...
FREE News Alerts
Sign Up for our free News Alerts - All the latest articles on your chosen topics condensed into a free bi-weekly email.