ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

what's needed to get SA's mining exploration investment on track

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Energy and Natural Resources from South Africa

Petroleum Industry Act, 2021: The Road To Compliance For Upstream Companies Andersen in Nigeria The Petroleum Industry Act, 2021 was signed into law in August 2021. The PIA introduces significant changes to the legal and governance framework, administrative processes, regulatory and fiscal terms, and host community engagements ...

Overview Of The New Petroleum Industry Act 2021 Resolution Law Firm The new Petroleum Industry Act 2021 which was recently assented and signed into law by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on August 16th, 2021 to repeal the...

Legal Framework And Requirements For Oil And Gas Investment In Nigeria Resolution Law Firm The statutory framework of oil and gas cuts across the ownership, control, operation of oil and gas in Nigeria. Various legislations govern oil and gas investment in Nigeria.

Nigerian Oil And Gas Industry Update Q1 2022 KPMG Nigeria This move has generally encouraged movement both domestically and internationally, increasing the demand for petroleum and related products.

Key Provisions Of The Petroleum Industry Act, 2021- Summary And Commentaries Andersen in Nigeria Despite the many years of rejections, suspensions and approvals, President Muhammadu Buhari presented the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) 2020...