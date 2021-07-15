South Africa:
South Africa Is Now An Attractive Mining Investment Destination (Video)
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
ENSafrica Natural Resources and Environment Associate, Zinzi
Lawrence and Dalit Anstey sit down and converse about SA being an
attractive mining destination.
Originally published 02 June 2021
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Energy and Natural Resources from South Africa
Environment Law In Nigeria
Aluko & Oyebode
The basis of environmental policy in Nigeria is contained in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.