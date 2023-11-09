ARTICLE

South Africa: In Conversation With Nigel Shaw On Wakili, Quick One (Video)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Explore Nigel Shaw's incredible journey and the establishment of ENS Kenya as he shares his story in an interview with Johnson Kariuki on Wakili, Quick One.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.