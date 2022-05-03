23 June 2022 13:00-14:00

LPM 101

Who? Practising Attorneys, Paralegal staff and in-house counsel should attend.

This is an introductory session about LPM. In this session, we will unpack and attendees will learn about the advantages in using project management tools and techniques, enabling legal practitioners to better plan, budget, schedule and allocate resources to progress the work.

Join Nicolene Schoeman-Louw for a perspective on LPM in a practising environment as well as running an effective legal department as in-house counsel.

The International Institute of Legal Project Management represents an award-winning worldwide community of legal professionals with graduates in 47 countries that are focused on the practical application of legal project management and legal process improvement practices to improve legal matter delivery and legal service operations. SchoemanLaw Inc is the accredited South African training provider.

