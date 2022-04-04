South Africa:
Cohort 2: Applied Legal Project Management - 3 May 2022 – 7 June 2022
04 April 2022
Schoemanlaw Inc.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Facilitation schedule:
- 3 May 2022 at 13:00-14:00 Modules 1-3
- 10 May 2022 at 13:00-14:00 Modules 4-6
- 17 May 2022 at 13:00-14:00 Modules 7-10
- 24 May 2022 at 13:00-14:00 Modules 11-13
- 31 May 2022 at 13:00-14:00 Modules 14-15
- 7 June 2022 at 13:00-14:00 Closeout
Cost R6500 (early bird) or R8500 – click here to enrol: https://forms.office.com/r/ASv7hRSRi0
Attendees who complete the facilitation and practical exercises
qualify for international accreditation as LPA or LPP
Click here for more: https://www.schoemanlaw.co.za/training/
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Strategy from South Africa
The Platform Economy: What Are The Legal Implications?
ENSafrica
For the past several years, the platform economy has been changing and disrupting the way in which companies work, allowing them to shift from traditional processes to platforms that are less linear and more interactive.
Investment Opportunities
Strachan Partners
Nigeria is the largest market in Africa and one of the fastest growing countries in the world. The country has a thriving and relatively easy business environment with numerous investment opportunities in various sectors.