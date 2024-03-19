On Friday, February 2, 2024, Mr. Denis BOHOUSSOU, Director General of OAPI, welcomed a delegation from the Heads of the "Health and Globalization, Standards, Policies, Market" Chair at the University of Yaoundé II.

As part of OAPI's initiatives to foster an IP-driven economy and focus on research, innovation, and development, collaboration between relevant institutions is essential to leverage patents for the commercialization of high-quality medicines. The meeting also addressed the vital role universities play in shaping public health policies in Africa. This is achieved through effective utilization of intellectual property (particularly the patent system) to encourage innovation and research in the pharmaceutical sector.

The delegation comprised Professor Germain NTONO TSIMI, Director of Academic Affairs and Cooperation at the University of Yaoundé II, Professor John TAMBUTOH DASHAKO, and Mr. Guilherme CINTRA from the IFPMA (International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations), a partner of the University of Yaoundé II within this framework.

Since 2020, OAPI and IFPMA have established a partnership enabling IFPMA's participation in the 8th and 9th editions of the African Exhibition of Invention and Innovative Enterprise (SAIIT). OAPI was also represented among the members of the Jury of the "Africa Young Innovators for Health Award" organized by IFPMA in 2021, further underscoring the collaboration between the two entities.

Source: Increasing the integration of intellectual property rights and expanding pharmaceutical research (oapi.int)

