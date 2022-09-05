24 October 2022 14:00-15:00
Legal Masterclass: First Time Buyers - Unpacking the Legal Framework of Landlord/Tenant and Evictions
Cost: FREE
Register in advance for this webinar: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZntmT52GTr68N2UjRyGdYA
In this masterclass, we will unpack some tips for first-time buyers when buying immovable property. We will also look at landlord/tenant relationships, how to construct to avoid unlawful occupancy. Lastly, we will deal with evictions.
Who? Anyone considering to buy fixed property for the first time, engaging a tenant as a residential landlord or persons struggling with unlawful occupants in a property they own or is owned by someone in their circle of influence.
Overview:
1. How to ask the right questions and to conduct due diligence
when buying an immovable property
2. Assessing and limiting risk
3. Landlord/ tenant relationships - how to screen and engage in a way that limits the risk
4. Evictions - unpacking the process and dealing with myths
Attendees are entitled to a 50% discount voucher on Contracts4Biz for any contract download.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.