In the world of work, motivating your team or staff isn't just about dangling carrots or wielding sticks. If you're still relying on outdated methods like motivational speeches, posters or pizza parties, it's probably time we let the 90's go. Motivation is about tapping into something much deeper—something intrinsic that fuels sustained performance and drives organisational success.

Susan Fowler's inspirational book, "Why Motivating People Doesn't Work... and What Does," offers a refreshing perspective on motivation that transcends conventional norms. So, dear (team) leaders, business owners and employers–put down those tired motivational posters and buckle up for some lessons in optimal motivation.

Picture this: a workplace where employees feel empowered, connected, and capable—a veritable hotbed of productivity and innovation. How do you achieve this elusive utopia? By embracing the three pillars of optimal motivation: autonomy, relatedness, and competence—the triple threat of motivation.

Lesson 1: Focus on Autonomy

Gone are the days of micromanagement and top-down directives. Instead, give your team the freedom to chart their own course, make decisions, and take ownership of their work. Trust me, a little autonomy goes a long way in stoking the fires of motivation.

Lesson 2: It Takes a Village

In this weird but increasingly normal time of remote work and virtual teams, fostering a sense of belonging is more important than ever. Encourage collaboration, nurture strong relationships, and create a culture where everyone feels valued, supported and a part of something bigger than themselves. Understanding what drives individuals in your team goes a long way, as people can be in various motivational states: Disinterested, external (driven by rewards), imposed (driven by fear), aligned (somewhat motivated by internal desires), integrated (highly motivated by internal desires), and inherent (driven by deep passion). Observing your team will help you understand where they are on the motivation spectrum so you can make better-informed decisions. After all, teamwork makes the dream work.

Lesson 3: Cultivate Competence

Invest in your team's development and growth. Provide opportunities for learning, skill-building, and mastery. When employees feel competent and capable, they're more likely to tackle challenges head-on and deliver exceptional results.

Lesson 4: Shift from External Rewards to Intrinsic Motivation

Let's face it—carrots and sticks are so last century. Ditch it. Instead of relying solely on external rewards to motivate your team, focus on tapping into their intrinsic motivation. Help them find meaning and purpose in their work, and watch as passion and dedication become their driving forces. When employees find their inner drive to do great work, it's usually because it matters to them. Hone that!

Lesson 5: Clarify Purpose and Values

Do your employees know why they do what they do? Take the time to articulate a clear purpose and shared values that resonate with your team. When everyone understands the "why" behind the "what," magic happens. Help your team see the bigger picture and how their work contributes to greater things.

Lesson 6: (Meaningful) Feedback, Feedback, Feedback

Gone are the days of annual performance reviews that leave everyone feeling bruised and battered. Instead, make feedback a regular part of the conversation, a continuous dialogue that fosters growth and improvement. Offer praise when it's due and constructive criticism when it's needed. Your team will thank you for it.

Lesson 7: Create a Positive Work Environment

A toxic work environment is the quickest way to kill motivation and morale. Cultivate a culture of positivity, respect, and psychological safety where everyone feels valued, supported and comfortable bringing their authentic selves to work. Trust me, happy employees are productive employees.

Lesson 8: Encourage Ownership and Accountability

Empower your team to take ownership of their work and hold themselves accountable for their actions. Give them the autonomy to make decisions and the support to learn from their mistakes. When everyone feels personally invested in the success of the team, amazing things can happen.

Lesson 9: Promote a Growth Mindset (Embrace Failure)

In the words of the great Thomas Edison, "I have not failed. I've just found 10,000 ways that won't work." Embrace a growth mindset culture where challenges are seen as opportunities for learning and growth. Encourage resilience, curiosity, and a willingness to step outside comfort zones. After all, the greatest achievements often arise from the ashes of failure.

Lesson 10: Lead by Example

As a leader, business owner or employer, you set the tone for your organisation's culture and team's success. Model the principles of optimal motivation in your own words and deeds. Be transparent, empathetic, and committed to supporting your team's success every step of the way. Together, you'll conquer mountains and achieve the greatness you're working towards.

So, dear (team) leaders, what have we learned? Embrace autonomy, foster relatedness, cultivate competence, and watch as motivation transforms from a fleeting spark into an unstoppable inferno of inspiration. Because motivating people doesn't work, but this does.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.