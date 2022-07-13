South Africa:
Cohort 3: Applied Legal Project Management - 3 August 2022 – 31 August 2022
13 July 2022
Schoemanlaw Inc.
Facilitation schedule:
- 3 August 2022 at 13:00-14:00 Modules 1-3
- 10 August 2022 at 13:00-14:00 Modules 4-6
- 17 August 2022 at 13:00-14:00 Modules
7-10
- 24 August 2022 at 13:00-14:00 Modules
11-13
- 25 August 2022 at 13:00-14:00 Modules
14-15
- 31 August 2022 at 13:00-14:00 Closeout
Cost R6500 (early bird) or R8500 – click here to
enrol: https://forms.office.com/r/ASv7hRSRi0
Attendees who complete the facilitation and practical
exercises qualify for international accreditation as LPA or
LPP
Click here for more: https://www.schoemanlaw.co.za/training/
