South Africa:
In Conversation With Tim Cocks, Author Of Lagos, Supernatural City
13 July 2022
Songhai Advisory LLP
It was wonderful to have had a conversation with Tim Cocks,
author of Lagos: Supernatural City. Tim, of South African heritage,
who has married into a Nigerian family and who has spent close to
15 years covering Africa as a journalist with Reuters, felt
compelled to chronicle his observations of Lagos in a quest to
understand what makes it tick. Kindly see the interview here.
