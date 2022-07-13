ARTICLE

It was wonderful to have had a conversation with Tim Cocks, author of Lagos: Supernatural City. Tim, of South African heritage, who has married into a Nigerian family and who has spent close to 15 years covering Africa as a journalist with Reuters, felt compelled to chronicle his observations of Lagos in a quest to understand what makes it tick. Kindly see the interview here.

