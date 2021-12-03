Facilitation schedule:

  • 1 February 2022 13:00-14:00 Modules 1-3
  • 8 February 2022  13:00-14:00 Modules 4-6
  • 15 February 2022  13:00-14:00 Modules 7-10
  • 22 February 2022 13:00-14:00 Modules 11-13
  • 1 March 2022 13:00-14:00 Modules 14-15
  • 8  March 2022  13:00-14:00 Closeout

Cost R6500 (early bird) or R8500 – click here to enrol:  https://forms.office.com/r/ASv7hRSRi0

Attendees who complete the facilitation and practical exercises qualify for international accreditation as LPA or LPP

Click here for more:  https://www.schoemanlaw.co.za/training/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.