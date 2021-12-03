South Africa:
Cohort 1: Applied Legal Project Management – 1 February 2022 – 8 March 2022
03 December 2021
Schoemanlaw Inc.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Facilitation schedule:
- 1 February 2022 13:00-14:00 Modules 1-3
- 8 February 2022 13:00-14:00 Modules
4-6
- 15 February 2022 13:00-14:00 Modules
7-10
- 22 February 2022 13:00-14:00 Modules
11-13
- 1 March 2022 13:00-14:00 Modules 14-15
- 8 March 2022 13:00-14:00
Closeout
Cost R6500 (early bird) or R8500 – click here to
enrol: https://forms.office.com/r/ASv7hRSRi0
Attendees who complete the facilitation and practical
exercises qualify for international accreditation as LPA or
LPP
Click here for more:
https://www.schoemanlaw.co.za/training/
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Strategy from South Africa
CGCSA - The Platform Economy
ENSafrica
"In a product business model, firms create value by developing differentiated products for specific customer
needs, and they capture value by charging money...
Monthly Insight: Expo 2020 Dubai – Why Is It A Big Deal?
Loggerhead Partners
Think of World Expos as a global gathering of nations dedicated to finding solutions to pressing challenges of our time. They are organized every 5 years and provide a platform for people and businesses to...