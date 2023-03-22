In this episode, Andreas Stargard, a co-founding senior member of Primerio, joins host Scott Maberry to discuss recent international law and policy developments in Africa, including the competition for business on the continent, the anticipation of further AfCFTA integration, and the evolving antitrust enforcement environment.

What We Discussed In This Episode:

With the United States, China, and Russia in a race for business on the continent, how would you describe the big picture?

Where does the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) stand, and what are its implications?

What's behind the recent meeting of African antitrust enforcers in Egypt?

How does increased cooperation among African antitrust enforcers redefine the way we do business in Africa?

What's the state of M&A approvals in African jurisdictions?

What's the state of anti-corruption enforcement in Africa?

What should we be watching in regards to digital markets and payments?

Given the fallout from the FTX implosion, do you anticipate greater regulation of the crypto-verse in Africa?

How might factors outside the sphere of traditional antitrust law impact Africa's enforcement regimes?

What should businesses be doing to prepare for an evolving enforcement environment in Africa?

