ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

There have been a number of highly significant developments in respect of South Africa's exchange control and tax regimes. These include the Reserve Bank's recent lifting of the restriction on so-called ‘loop structures' in order to encourage inward investments into South Africa, and the proposed relaxation of the exchange control restrictions for emigrants to encourage all South Africans working abroad to maintain their ties to the country.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.