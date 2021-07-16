ARTICLE

In the latest edition of Business Law Focus, Editor Evan Pickworth interviews ENSafrica's Executive: Africa Regulatory and Business Intelligence, Celia Becker on the future of trade in Africa.

This follows the coming into force of the long-awaited African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement. The AfCFTA creates the largest free-trade area in the world, but the jury is out on how quickly this will translate into economic results.

