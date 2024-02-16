ARTICLE

The introduction of The Agreement Establishing The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and AfCFTA protocol on IP rights will have far reaching effects across Africa. Join the Africa experts as we discuss some of the following topics during this informative session.

The webinar will cover:

A discussion on the anticipated impact of The Agreement Establishing The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and AfCFTA protocol on IP rights, and our recommendations for IP rights holders based on these developments –Jameel Hamid,Partner - Trade Mark prosecution &Nthabi Phaswana, Partner - Patents ACA in Kenya a year on –Godfrey Budeli, Partner - Anti Counterfeiting IP enforcement on the continent, practical challenges and tools, and the parallel importation conundrum –Nicole Smalberger, Partner - Trade Mark litigation &Danie Dohmen, Partner – Patents

