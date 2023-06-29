ARTICLE

Join us for an insightful panel discussion on the Madrid System and tackling anti-counterfeiting in Africa, hosted by Spoor & Fisher, a leading intellectual property law firm. This engaging event will explore the latest developments and effective strategies on the Madrid System trade mark registration, protection, and anti-counterfeiting in the African context.

The panel discussion will feature two distinguished experts in the field. Shamin, a trade mark specialist, will provide an overview of the Madrid System and its relevance in Africa. Discover the pros and cons of using the Madrid System versus national filings, gain insights into procedures and processes at the national level in select African countries, and explore strategies for overcoming refusals under the Madrid System.

Reinard, an expert in anti-counterfeiting, will shed light on the challenges and solutions related to combating counterfeiting in Africa. Learn about countries with specific anti-counterfeiting laws and dedicated bodies, as well as strategies to protect intellectual property in the absence of such laws. Discover success stories, training programs, and the importance of building relationships to enhance intellectual property protection.

Throughout the panel discussion, the speakers will address key questions on the best strategies for trade mark owners when using the Madrid System and combatting counterfeits in Africa . The session will also provide ample opportunities for audience engagement and participation through a dedicated Q&A session.

This event is a must-attend for professionals involved in intellectual property management, trade mark registration, enforcement, and brand protection in Africa. Expand your knowledge, gain valuable insights, and network with industry peers.

