Worldwide: Webinar: A Strategic Look At IP Protection And Enforcement In Africa - Effective Use Of The Regional Systems Of ARIPO, OAPI, Madrid & Hague

Protecting your IP in Africa requires an adaptive strategy unlike any other continent globally, Join the Africa experts as we discuss some of the following topics during this informative session:

A look at the effectiveness of regional IP systems in Africa

Pitfalls and opportunities – considerations for filing strategies for patents, designs and trade marks

Madrid Muddle and Hague Headaches – do the Protocols work in Africa?

Regulatory hurdles – a look at recent developments with mandatory Customs recordals in Kenya and consequences thereof

A well-known trade mark can be used as a trump card in litigation – but some African countries are not playing the same game;

User trade mark rights are often a fall-back position for enforcement in the absence of registered rights – is this a viable strategy in Africa?

Copyright can be enforced – but there are countries where the right is territorial;

The importance of a trade mark watching service in Africa.

