Protecting your IP in Africa requires an adaptive strategy unlike any other continent globally, Join the Africa experts as we discuss some of the following topics during this informative session:
- A look at the effectiveness of regional IP systems in Africa
- Pitfalls and opportunities – considerations for filing strategies for patents, designs and trade marks
- Madrid Muddle and Hague Headaches – do the Protocols work in Africa?
- Regulatory hurdles – a look at recent developments with mandatory Customs recordals in Kenya and consequences thereof
- A well-known trade mark can be used as a trump card in litigation – but some African countries are not playing the same game;
- User trade mark rights are often a fall-back position for enforcement in the absence of registered rights – is this a viable strategy in Africa?
- Copyright can be enforced – but there are countries where the right is territorial;
The importance of a trade mark watching service in Africa.
