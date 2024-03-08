We have launched our latest volume in the Norton Rose Fulbright's Big Read Book series: Volume 14: Contractual Insurance Warranties.
If you have missed our previous Volumes, you can access them below:
- Volume 1: A collection of South African Insurance Judgments of 2018
- Volume 2: Avoidance and cancellation of non-life insurance policies
- Volume 3: A guide to indemnity and reinstatement value conditions
- Volume 4: A collection of South African insurance judgments of 2019
- Volume 5: Avoidance and cancellation of non-life insurance policies – Comic book edition
- Volume 6: On Drones
- Volume 7: Norton Rose Fulbright's collection of South African insurance judgments of 2020
- Volume 8: Marine Insurance
- Volume 9: A collection of South African insurance judgments of 2021
- Volume 10: Presenting your evidence in the small claims court
- Volume 11: Review of South African Insurance Judgments of 2022
- Volume 12: Review of Quantum of Damages in Medical Malpractice Cases
- Volume 13: Review of Botswana insurance judgments: 2003-2023
- Volume 14: Contractual Insurance Warranties
