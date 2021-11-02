Insurance is the practice of protecting finances and investments, and has existed for thousands of years. It has changed dramatically since its inception, but the concept has remained the same. Insurance helps individuals and businesses to avoid financial ruin due to unforeseen events and circumstances.

Business insurance policies insure that business owners, employees and assets are protected from lawsuits, accidents, theft, business, or inventory damage and more. Businesses usually obtain multiple kinds of protection to secure the safety of the business.

Regrettably, there is no guarantee that insurance companies will always pay out a claim. Under some circumstances, insurers have the right to deny a claim.

Why You Need a Lawyer for Insurance Claims

Larger insurance claims are at higher risk of being rejected.

In a complicated case that has a large amount of value attached to it, it is advisable to consult a lawyer the moment your claim has been rejected.

How An Insurance Claim Lawyer Can Help

If you are in a position where your claim has been rejected there are steps you can take to resolve the dispute.

You have the right to ask your insurer why the claim was denied – you may get the answer you are searching for and consult an insurance lawyer for advice. You can direct the dispute to the relevant ombudsman. You can take your case to a court of law accompanied by a lawyer.

Any of the above options can be viable, however, the facts surrounding the case will determine which option is better suited to the claim in question. An insurance lawyer will analyse the case objectively and recommend which option is more likely to have the desired outcome.

They may also represent you in court if the legal battle escalates.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.