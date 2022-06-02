ARTICLE

South Africa: ENSafrica X Daily Maverick | How Reviving SA Tourism Can Stimulate Growth And Job (Video)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Business Maverick's Sasha Planting in conversation with Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) and Graham Wood, Chief Operating Officer: Hospitality at Sun International.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.