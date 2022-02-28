ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

ENSafrica Executive Amina Kaguah, who heads up our Ghana office, along with Mr Akwasi Agyeman and Mr Kojo Bentum-Williams discuss the challenges faced by Ghana's tourism industry.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.