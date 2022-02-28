Nigeria is facing enormous economic challenges and needs massive revenue to meet existing obligations. The population is outgrowing the economy and critical steps are necessary to deal with revenue failure.
The Year 2008 has been a fairly good year for global business, with new company set-ups reaching record level for GBL1 treaty-using companies and funds, surpassing for the first time the number of GBL2 companies created during the year.
Data has shown a strong correlation between strong intellectual property rights and economic development. Strong IP rights create an enabling environment for the innovation necessary for economic stimulation.
Given Nigeria's vast human and natural resources (which position her as a frontier market and potential investment haven) and against the background of the recent rebasing of her GDP (which resulted in her emergence as Africa's largest economy), ...