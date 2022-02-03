Below, please find issue 77 of ENSafrica's tax in brief, a snapshot of the latest tax developments in South Africa.

legislation and draft legislation

  • The following Amendment Acts were promulgated on 19 January 2022:
    • Act No 19 of 2021 - Rates and Monetary Amounts and Amendment of Revenue Laws Act, 2021
    • Act No 20 of 2021 - Taxation Laws Amendment Act, 2021
    • Act No 21 of 2021 - Tax Administration Laws Amendment Act, 2021
  • SARS has published the following:
    • Explanatory Memorandum on the Taxation Laws Amendment Bill, 2021
    • Memorandum on the Objects of the Tax Administration Laws Amendment Bill, 2021
    • Final Response Document on the 2021 Draft Rates and Monetary Amounts and Amendment of Revenue Laws Bill, 2021 Draft Taxation Laws Amendment Bill, 2021 Draft Tax Administration Laws Amendment Bill
  • International Treaties and Agreements | Double Taxation Agreements ("DTAs") and Protocols
    • SARS has updated its status overview of all DTAs and Protocols.
    • Please find a copy here.
    • Publication details will be made available later.
  • Tables of Interest Rates
    • SARS has updated Table 3 - Rates at which interest-free or low interest loans are subject to income tax
    • Please find a copy here.

Please click here to view the full report.

 

