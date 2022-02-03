Below, please find issue 77 of ENSafrica's tax in brief, a snapshot of the latest tax developments in South Africa.

legislation and draft legislation

The following Amendment Acts were promulgated on 19 January 2022: Act No 19 of 2021 - Rates and Monetary Amounts and Amendment of Revenue Laws Act, 2021 Find a copy here. Act No 20 of 2021 - Taxation Laws Amendment Act, 2021 Find a copy here. Act No 21 of 2021 - Tax Administration Laws Amendment Act, 2021 Find a copy here.

SARS has published the following: Explanatory Memorandum on the Taxation Laws Amendment Bill, 2021 Find a copy here. Memorandum on the Objects of the Tax Administration Laws Amendment Bill, 2021 Find a copy here. Final Response Document on the 2021 Draft Rates and Monetary Amounts and Amendment of Revenue Laws Bill, 2021 Draft Taxation Laws Amendment Bill, 2021 Draft Tax Administration Laws Amendment Bill Find a copy here.



International Treaties and Agreements | Double Taxation Agreements ("DTAs") and Protocols

SARS has updated its status overview of all DTAs and Protocols. Please find a copy here. Publication details will be made available later.



Tables of Interest Rates SARS has updated Table 3 - Rates at which interest-free or low interest loans are subject to income tax Please find a copy here.



