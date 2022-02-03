Below, please find issue 77 of ENSafrica's tax in brief, a snapshot of the latest tax developments in South Africa.
legislation and draft legislation
- The following Amendment Acts were promulgated on 19 January 2022:
- SARS has published the following:
- Explanatory Memorandum on the Taxation Laws Amendment Bill,
2021
- Find a copy here.
- Memorandum on the Objects of the Tax Administration Laws
Amendment Bill, 2021
- Find a copy here.
- Final Response Document on the 2021 Draft Rates and
Monetary Amounts and Amendment of Revenue Laws Bill, 2021 Draft
Taxation Laws Amendment Bill, 2021 Draft Tax Administration Laws
Amendment Bill
- Find a copy here.
- Explanatory Memorandum on the Taxation Laws Amendment Bill, 2021
- International Treaties and Agreements | Double Taxation Agreements ("DTAs") and Protocols
-
- SARS has updated its status overview of all DTAs and Protocols.
- Please find a copy here.
- Publication details will be made available later.
- Tables of Interest Rates
- SARS has updated Table 3 - Rates at which interest-free or low interest loans are subject to income tax
- Please find a copy here.
Please click here to view the full report.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.