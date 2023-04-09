In a world where inequality continues to grow and human dignity is often overlooked, the importance of fostering a culture that values and respects each individual cannot be overstated. As we commemorate Human Rights Month, let us be reminded of our shared responsibility to create a world where dignity, tolerance, and the recognition of our interconnectedness serve as the foundation for a just and equal society.

Dignity is broadly defined as the right for all humans to be valued, respected and treated ethically. This emerges as an established cornerstone of democracy, as well as an essential component of any culture or society premised on human rights. The question with which we are grappling in a world increasingly characterised by inequality is: how does dignity become a lived reality for all?

One answer to this difficult question of levelling the playing fields by lessening inequality is a grassroots approach whereby long-term partnerships are forged with local organisations and individuals in communities. The hope is that a grassroots approach will contribute to dignity for all in a sustainable manner. The sharing of resources, as well as the dedication of time, skills and knowledge is essential to cultivating sustainable networks and interventions. Embracing a shared vision, co-developed with the involvement of all stakeholders, is essential in establishing a nation where dignity is experienced by everyone.

Both private and public entities in all sectors of the economy and at all levels of society have an important role to play in advocating for dignity for all as well as ensuring that the tools needed including financial and intellectual resources are made available. What is of importance is that all interventions and initiatives must be ones that are co-created by the community in question to ensure relevance and effectiveness. No community is the same, local nuances exist and initiatives have to account for these. There is no room for a one-size-fits-all approach.

To achieve dignity for all, there needs to be a long-term commitment and partnership by local, private and public stakeholders. Entrenching a human rights culture with dignity as a cornerstone is one that needs constant attention and a dedicated footprint built on trust. Resources such as time, knowledge, skills and accessible space for meeting and the sharing of ideas are essential. Pro bono offices and programmes such as the ENSafrica Pro bono-CSI programmes are tangible examples that provide a way for all of us to share and play a role in the struggle for dignity for all.

Human Rights month reminds us that the protection of the dignity of all is not a given. We have to constantly strive to ensure that we work towards a culture premised on dignity, tolerance and the notion of Ubuntu. Let this month continue to ignite the spark in all of us to plough our time, skills, knowledge and resources towards creating a world where inequality is stopped and dignity truly is the lived reality for all.

