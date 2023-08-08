On Friday, 28 July 2023, respective Notices 3739 and 3740 were published in Government Gazette No. 49059, in terms of which the Chief Inspector of Mines for the Mine Health and Safety Inspectorate of the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy issued the following:

a Guideline for the Compilation of a Mandatory Code of Practice for the Management of Medical Incapacity due to Ill-health and Injury (An effective date of Sunday, 01 October 2023 , is recorded on the aforesaid guideline); and

(An of , is recorded on the aforesaid guideline); and a Guideline for the Compilation of a Mandatory Code of Practice for the Selection and Provision of Personal Protective Equipment for Women in the South African Mining Industry (An effective date of Saturday, 30 September 2023, is recorded on the aforesaid guideline)

in terms of section 49(6) of the Mine Health and Safety Act, 1996.

