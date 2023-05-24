The Minister of Health has published adjusted levies payable by controlled mines and works in various commodity categories. In addition, another notice has also been published to amend the amounts payable as benefits.



In terms of Notice No. 3341, published in Government Gazette No. 48472 dated 26 April 2023, the Minister of Health gazetted adjusted levies, payable by controlled mines and works, in various commodity categories, from 1 April 2023. In terms of Notice No. 3342 of the Gazette, the minister amended the amounts payable as benefits, in terms of sections 80(2) and 80(3) of the Occupational Diseases in Mines and Works Act, 1978 ("ODMWA").



It is important to note that the payment of levies (including the adjusted levy amount as per the notice in the Gazette) applies only to mines that have been declared as controlled mines or works in terms of the provisions of ODMWA.



Click here to view a copy of the Notices amending amounts payable in terms of ODMWA.

