On Tuesday, 31 January 2023, Notice No. R. 2989 was published in Regulation Gazette 11536 (of Government Gazette 47970) in terms of which the Minister of Employment and Labour promulgated the Major Hazard Installation Regulations, 2022, in terms of section 43 of the Occupational Health and Safety Act, 1993.

In terms of Regulation 25 of the new Regulations, the old Major Hazard Installation Regulations, 2001, which were published in terms of Government Notice No. R. 692 of 30 July 2001, are repealed with immediate effect.

The new Regulations contain an undated notice advising of the intent of the Minister to make regulations (see page 4 of the Regulation Gazette). Although confusing, this notice refers to the initial draft regulations (as published in the Government Notice No. R.1483 dated 15 November 2019, inviting public comment). The effect of this is that the new Regulations came into operation on 31 January 2023 and at the same time the old regulations were repealed.

Click here to view a copy of the Major Hazard Installation Regulations, 2022.

