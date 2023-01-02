On Wednesday, 21 December 2022, Notice No. 2909 was published in Government Gazette No. 47791, in terms of which the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy issued amendments to forms 21.9(2)(a), 21.9(2)(b), 21.9(2)(c), 21.9(2)(d), 21.9(2)(e) and 21.9(2)(f) contained in Chapter 21 of the Mine Health and Safety Regulations, in terms of section 98(1)(x) of the Mine Health and Safety Act, 1996.



The amendments relate to the substitution of the reporting forms required to be submitted by the employer to the relevant Regional Principal Inspector of Mines, in terms of regulation 9.2(7) of the Mine Health and Safety Regulations, relating to occupational hygiene, including exposure of persons to pollutants, gases, heat and cold stress and noise.

Click here to view a copy of the notice, including a copy of the amendments.