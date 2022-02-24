ARTICLE

South Africa: Mine Health And Safety Act, 1996 – Two Revised Guidelines For Mandatory Codes Of Practice For Occupational Health Programmes

On Friday, 11 February 2022, GN. 1754 and 1755 of 2022 were published in Government Gazette No. 45903, in terms of which the Chief Inspector of Mines for the Mine Health and Safety Inspectorate of the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, published Guidelines for a Mandatory Code of Practice for Occupational Health Programmes for:

Occupational Hygiene and Medical Surveillance for Noise (click here to view a copy); and



Thermal Stress (click here to view a copy).

These were published in terms of section 49(6) of the Mine Health and Safety Act, 1996, revising the current Guidelines first issued on 1 February 2002.



An effective date of Sunday, 1 May 2022, is recorded on the aforesaid Guidelines.

