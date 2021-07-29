ARTICLE

Due to the latest figures indicating that the peak of the third-wave infections have been largely passed (12 000 new cases a day were recorded last week compared to over 20 000 cases a day recorded earlier this month) and recent acceleration on the country's vaccination programme, with more than 6.3 million vaccines being administered so far, the Cabinet has decided to ease restrictions and move the country from Adjusted Alert Level 4 and place it on Adjusted Alert Level 3.

The latest amendment to the Disaster Management Act was gazetted by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Dr Dlamini-Zuma, and the amended regulations were officially announced by the President of the Republic, Cyril Ramaphosa, on 25 July 2021, and are effective from 26 July 2021.

The notable amendments on the latest regulations are as follows:

Curfew (Movement of persons)

Movement of persons is now prohibited between 22H00 until 04H00 daily. An exception is made for persons who have been granted permission, through directions issued by the relevant Cabinet member or a permit which corresponds with Form 7 of Annexure A, to perform a service not related to any activity prohibited under the regulations; persons attending to a security or medical emergency; and/or persons travelling to or from an airport during restricted hours of movement – provided they are in possession of a valid proof (boarding pass or copy of airline ticket).

The closing times for the following establishments, whether indoors or outdoors, is 21H00:

cinemas theatres casinos museum, galleries and archives public swimming pools beaches and public parks game parks, botanical gardens, aquariums and zoos gyms and fitness centres restaurants venues hosting auctions venues hosting professional sport venues hosting faith-based, religious, social, political and cultural gatherings

Mandatory Public Spaces Protocols

The wearing of face masks is still mandatory for every person when in public space, public transport, and places of employment. An exception is provided for persons who undertake vigorous exercises in a public space provided they maintain a social distance from other people.

Attendance of funerals

The attendance of funerals or cremations is limited to a maximum number of 50 persons. In smaller venues that are unable to accommodate a capacity of 50 persons, only 50 percent of the venue capacity may be used. This is subject to health protocols and social distancing measures being adhered to.

Night vigils and after-funeral gatherings are still not permitted, and the duration of a funeral or cremation is restricted to a maximum of two hours.

Gatherings

Gatherings are permitted subject to strict health protocols and social distancing measures being adhered to. The indoor and outdoors facilities must display a certificate of occupancy which indicates the maximum number of persons the facility may hold.

Faith-based, religious, social, political, and cultural gatherings are permitted subject to limitation of a maximum number of 50 persons for indoors venues and 100 persons for outdoors venues. In smaller venues that are unable to accommodate the prescribed number of persons, only 50 percent of the capacity of the venue may be used.

Workplace gatherings, for purposes of work, are also permitted subject to strict health protocols and social distancing measures being adhered to.

Hotels, lodges, bed and breakfasts, timeshare facilities, resorts and guest houses are permitted to use the full capacity of the available rooms for accommodation. Restaurants, bars, shebeens, and taverns are also permitted to operate subject to a limitation of a maximum number of 50 persons for indoor venues and 100 persons for outdoor venues, and social distancing measures being adhered to. In smaller venues that are unable to accommodate the prescribed number of persons, only 50 percent of the capacity of the venue may be used. Night clubs are still not permitted to operate.

Gatherings in conferencing, dining and entertainment facilities are permitted subject to a maximum of 50 persons for indoor venues and 100 persons for outdoors venues. In smaller venues that are unable to accommodate the prescribed number of persons, only 50 percent of the capacity of the venue may be used.

Gatherings for sport activities, both professional and non-professional, by recognised sport bodies, is allowed subject to curfew time and directions for sport matches issued by the Cabinet member responsible for Sport after consultation with the Cabinet member responsible for Health. Spectators are still not allowed.

Controlled visits by members of the public

Visits by members of the public to facilities such as correctional centres; remand detention; police holding cells; older persons' residences are permitted to the extent and manner directed by the relevant Cabinet member. With the upcoming local government elections later this year, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) will be permitted to visit the above-mentioned facilities for purpose of voting registration and special voting.

Partial re-opening of borders

Travelling to and from the Republic is allowed subject to health protocols being strictly adhered to. The land borders which are fully operational will remain as such and the land borders which were closed will also remain closed.

International air travel is restricted to the following airports: OR Tambo International Airport; King Shaka Airport; Cape Town International Airport; Lanseria International Airport; and Kruger Mpumalanga international Airport. Long-haul flight departures and landings at these airports is permitted during curfew hours.

In line with the re-opening of schools on 26 July 2021, commuters from neighbouring countries who attend or teach at a school in the Republic are allowed an entry into and exit from the Republic subject to health and social distancing measures being adhered to.

International travellers arriving at airports must provide a negative COVID-19 test certificate, which must have been obtained not more than 72 hours before the date of travel. Failure to provide such a certificate will result in a traveller being required to do an antigen test at their own cost and, if they test positive, they will be required to quarantine at their own cost, for a period of 10 days.

Sale, dispensing and transportation of liquor

The sale of liquor by a licensed premises for off-site consumption, is permitted from 10H00 to 18H00, from Mondays to Thursdays, excluding Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays. The sale of liquor by a licensed premises for on-site consumption is also permitted until 20H00 daily. The consumption of alcohol in public places, other than licensed on-site premises, is not permitted.

Registered wineries, wine farms, micro-breweries and micro-distillers are permitted to operate in offering tasting and selling of wine and other brews for on-site and off-site consumption until 20H00 daily.

The transportation of liquor is permitted.

Operation of economic sector

Businesses are permitted to operate, except those who are listed in Table 2. Persons who are able to work from home must do so, and any person who is performing any work outside home, and who travels to and from work must adhere to all health and social distancing measures.

