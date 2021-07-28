ARTICLE

South Africa: South Africa (Industries Outside Mining): Invitation Of Public Comments On Draft Pressure Equipment Regulations, 2021 (For Applicable Workplaces That Fall Within The Occupational Health And Safety Act, 1993)

On 9 July 2021, Notice No. 606 was published in Government Gazette No. 44822, inviting the public to submit comments on the Draft Pressure Equipment Regulations, 2021, which the Minister of Employment and Labour, intends to publish in terms of section 43(1) of the Occupational Health and Safety Act, 1993.

Interested parties or persons are invited to submit comments in writing (by means of Annexure "1" attached to the notice) and by hand, to the office of the Director-General of the Department of Employment and Labour within 90 (ninety) days from the date of the publication of the notice, being 9 July 2021.

Click here to view a copy of the notice and the draft regulations.

