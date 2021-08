ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Coronavirus (COVID-19) from South Africa

Administration Of Taxes In Nigeria Strachan Partners Tax administration in Nigeria is vested in the three tiers of government.

A Guide To Setting Up An Offshore Company In Nigeria Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) For far too long, you've already heard of people forming foreign companies in Nigeria to take advantage of tax benefits.

The Companies And Allied Matters Act 2020 – What You Need To Know - Part 12 – Directors Under The Cama 2020 Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie The Companies and Allied Matters Act Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 was initially made law in Nigeria in 1990 as a decree of the military government.

Brief Overview Of Company Income Tax In Nigeria Resolution Law Firm The Company Income Tax Act (CITA) is the principal law that regulates the taxation of companies in Nigeria.

The Companies And Allied Matters Act 2020 - What You Need To Know - Part 5 – Share Capital Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie The Companies and Allied Matters Act Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 was initially made law in Nigeria in 1990 as a decree of the military government.