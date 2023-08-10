Thomas Herman (of counsel) and Clémence Descoutures (senior associate) in our Paris office had the pleasure of leading a training session on public-private partnerships (PPPs) in Togo as part of a Pro Bono initiative.

This six-hour workshop, attended by young civil servants from various ministries (including energy, education and transport) and the Togolese presidency, provided an opportunity to discuss the definition and legal regime applicable to PPPs in Togo, to examine the contractual clauses requiring particular attention when negotiating this type of contract, and above all to exchange views on the practical and operational issues encountered on a daily basis by the training participants.

Many thanks to ShARE for giving us the opportunity to contribute to this very rewarding week of training in line with the firm's values.

