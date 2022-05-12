*Coronavirus (COVID-19) regulatory measures

Angola

sector measure effective date/status key points and impact
Applies to multiples sectors Presidential Decree No. 72/22 (Update of measures to prevent and control the spread of SARS-CoV-2 virus and COVID-19) of 31 March 2022 Effective from 1 April 2022 to 15 May 2022.

The Presidential Decree:

  • repeals Presidential Decree No. 64/22 of 25 February, which updated the previous measures; and
  • updates the measures to prevent and control the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and COVID-19 and the rules for the operation of public and private services and social and other activities during the Situation of Public Calamity.

Cabo Verde

sector measure effective date/status key points and impact
Applies to multiple sectors Resolution No. 36/2022 of 7 April 2022 Effective from 15 April 2022. The Resolution approves the amendment of the full vaccination against COVID-19 scheme in relation to the booster dose.
Applies to multiple sectors Decree-Law No. 10/2022 of 8 April 2022 Effective from 9 April 2022. The Decree-Law makes the sixth amendment to Decree-Law No. 38/2020 of 31 March which establishes exceptional measures of support and protection of families, companies, municipalities, private social solidarity institutions, non-profit associations and other entities of the social economy, due to the economic and financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, in relation to liquidity support measures by providing for an additional and automatic extension of measures for a period of six months from 1 April to 30 September 2022, solely for the suspension of capital repayment, subject to the specified conditions.
Applies to multiple sectors Resolution No. 40/2022 of 8 April 2022 Effective from 8 April 2022 and shall remain in force for three months. The Resolution extends the alert situation under Law No. 12/VIII/2012 of 7 March throughout the country, based on the evolution of the epidemiological situation.

