*Coronavirus (COVID-19) regulatory measures
Angola
|sector
|measure
|effective date/status
|key points and impact
|Applies to multiples sectors
|Presidential Decree No. 72/22 (Update of measures to prevent and control the spread of SARS-CoV-2 virus and COVID-19) of 31 March 2022
|Effective from 1 April 2022 to 15 May 2022.
|
The Presidential Decree:
Cabo Verde
|sector
|measure
|effective date/status
|key points and impact
|Applies to multiple sectors
|Resolution No. 36/2022 of 7 April 2022
|Effective from 15 April 2022.
|The Resolution approves the amendment of the full vaccination against COVID-19 scheme in relation to the booster dose.
|Applies to multiple sectors
|Decree-Law No. 10/2022 of 8 April 2022
|Effective from 9 April 2022.
|The Decree-Law makes the sixth amendment to Decree-Law No. 38/2020 of 31 March which establishes exceptional measures of support and protection of families, companies, municipalities, private social solidarity institutions, non-profit associations and other entities of the social economy, due to the economic and financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, in relation to liquidity support measures by providing for an additional and automatic extension of measures for a period of six months from 1 April to 30 September 2022, solely for the suspension of capital repayment, subject to the specified conditions.
|Applies to multiple sectors
|Resolution No. 40/2022 of 8 April 2022
|Effective from 8 April 2022 and shall remain in force for three months.
|The Resolution extends the alert situation under Law No. 12/VIII/2012 of 7 March throughout the country, based on the evolution of the epidemiological situation.
