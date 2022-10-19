Key Points

The government of South Africa will introduce new fees associated with passports and travel documents in November 2022

Overview

The government of South Africa announced that fees associated with passports and travel documents will significantly increase on 1 November 2022. The document increases will range from 50 to 100 percent. For specific information on these fees by document type, check here.

What are the Changes?

The government of South Africa will increase fee amounts for passports and immigration documents. According to the government announcement, these changes were made as a result of production cost and increase in fees for documents in other countries.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of South Africa's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 17 October, 2022

