Key Points

South Africa added additional security measures for the issuance and delivery of passports to South African citizens

Overview

The government of South Africa introduced additional security measures for the issuance of passports. Third parties will no longer be permitted to collect passports on behalf of applicants. Instead, the applicant will be required to collect their physical passport in person. At the in-person appointment, the applicant will also be required to submit biometrics, including undergoing fingerprinting. The applicant will also need to obtain the passport at the original location in which the application was filed.

What are the Changes?

The government of South Africa added new security measures to the issuance of passports. These measures include changes to how passports are obtained.

Looking Ahead

South African diplomatic missions are expected to release further details on the collection of passports in the coming weeks. Continue to check the government of South Africa's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 22 August 2022

