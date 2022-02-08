ARTICLE

Key Points

South Africa moved to alert level 1 on 31 Jan. 2022

Updated entry requirement for international travelers

Overview

On 31 Jan. 2022, the government of South Africa approved the changes to adjust to alert level 1 COVID-19 regulations. Under these regulations, international travelers will be permitted to enter the country if proof of the following can be provided:

A negative COVID-19 test certificate, recognized by the World Health Organization. The certificate must be obtained within 72 hours of departure;

Undergo rapid antigen testing upon arrival if the original certificate is lost or cannot be verified by the South African authorities

For additional information on entrance requirements and alert level 1, click here.

What are the Changes?

The government of South Africa will move to alert level 1 based on the levels of vaccination within the country. This change will reduce internal restrictions. International travelers will be permitted to enter South Africa under certain testing requirements.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of South Africa's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 4 February 2022

