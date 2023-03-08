ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this episode, Dr Rufaro Mucheka and Thandi Ngwane discuss the agenda of the African Women Impact Fund (AWIF), the benefits of domiciling in Jersey and key advice for aspiring women fund managers.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.