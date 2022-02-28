The Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering ("SCUML") was established by the Federal Government in September 2005 in compliance with the provisions of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2004...
Federalism in simple terms is the division of law-making powers and functions between two levels of government, so that general and regional governments are each within a sphere co-ordinate and independent.
The Independent National Commission for the Prohibition of Hate Speeches Bill a.k.a. "Hate Speech Bill" ("the Bill") remains one of the most controversial Bills to be passed by the Legislative arm of government in Nigeria.
The Economic Intelligence Unit ("EIU") has recently published the Democracy Index report for 2021 and we are pleased to announce that Mauritius has been classified as a "full democracy" country by the EIU.