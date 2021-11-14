Worldwide:
Africa Regulatory ENSight 2021 | 10
14 November 2021
ENSafrica
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
*Coronavirus (COVID-19) regulatory measures
Angola
|
sector
|
measure
|
effective date/status
|
key points and impact
|
Aviation
|
Joint Executive Decree No. 501/21 (SARSCoV-2 Test Cost-Sharing
Scheme) of 7 October 2021
|
Effective from 7 October 2021.
|
The Joint Executive Decree:
- defines the cost-sharing scheme for SARS-CoV-2 tests, using the
Panbio COVID-19 AG test type, to be carried out on foreign citizens
on arrival in Angola; and
- requires air transport companies to disclose to passengers the
obligation to carry out the post-landing test in Angola and the
respective mandatory contribution amount of AOA31 850.
Cabo Verde
|
sector
|
measure
|
effective date/status
|
key points and impact
|
Applies to multiple sectors
|
Resolution No. 91/2021 of 30 September 2021
|
Effective from 30 September 2021 to 30 November 2021.
|
The Resolution extends the contingency situation throughout the
country, based on developments in the epidemiological situation and
the vaccination process.
|
Applies to multiple sectors
|
Resolution No. 98/2021 of 28 October 2021
|
Effective from 28 October 2021.
|
The Resolution:
- declares an alert situation throughout Cabo Verde until 5
January 2022, based on the evolution of the epidemiological
situation and the vaccination process; and
- provides, among others, for the operation of:
- restaurants and beverage establishments;
- tourist establishments or local accommodation; and
- gyms.
Mozambique
|
sector
|
measure
|
effective date/status
|
key points and impact
|
Applies to multiple sectors
|
Decree No. 86/2021 (Revision of measures to contain the spread
of the COVID-19 pandemic) of 25 October 2021
|
Effective from 25 October 2021 to 20 December 2021.
|
The Decree:
- applies to all nationals and foreigners and public and private
institutions in the national territory;
- provides that the Situation of Public Calamity and the Red
Alert, decreed in Article 1 of Decree No. 79/2020 of 4 September,
remain in force;
- establishes measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19
pandemic, while the Situation of Public Calamity is in force;
and
- sets a curfew from 00:00 to 04:00 in Maputo City, provincial
capitals, cities, towns and municipalities throughout
Mozambique.
To read the full article click here
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Coronavirus (COVID-19) from Worldwide
Overview Of The New Petroleum Industry Act 2021
Resolution Law Firm
The new Petroleum Industry Act 2021 which was recently assented and signed into law by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on August 16th, 2021 to repeal the...