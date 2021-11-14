ARTICLE

Decree No. 86/2021 (Revision of measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic) of 25 October 2021

The Resolution extends the contingency situation throughout the country, based on developments in the epidemiological situation and the vaccination process.

