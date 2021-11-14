*Coronavirus (COVID-19) regulatory measures

Angola

sector

measure

effective date/status

key points and impact

Aviation

Joint Executive Decree No. 501/21 (SARSCoV-2 Test Cost-Sharing Scheme) of 7 October 2021

Effective from 7 October 2021.

The Joint Executive Decree:

  • defines the cost-sharing scheme for SARS-CoV-2 tests, using the Panbio COVID-19 AG test type, to be carried out on foreign citizens on arrival in Angola; and
  • requires air transport companies to disclose to passengers the obligation to carry out the post-landing test in Angola and the respective mandatory contribution amount of AOA31 850.

Cabo Verde

sector

measure

effective date/status

key points and impact

Applies to multiple sectors

Resolution No. 91/2021 of 30 September 2021

Effective from 30 September 2021 to 30 November 2021.

The Resolution extends the contingency situation throughout the country, based on developments in the epidemiological situation and the vaccination process.

Applies to multiple sectors

Resolution No. 98/2021 of 28 October 2021

Effective from 28 October 2021.

The Resolution:

  • declares an alert situation throughout Cabo Verde until 5 January 2022, based on the evolution of the epidemiological situation and the vaccination process; and
  • provides, among others, for the operation of:
    • restaurants and beverage establishments;
    • tourist establishments or local accommodation; and
    • gyms.

Mozambique

sector

measure

effective date/status

key points and impact

Applies to multiple sectors

Decree No. 86/2021 (Revision of measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic) of 25 October 2021

Effective from 25 October 2021 to 20 December 2021.

The Decree:

  • applies to all nationals and foreigners and public and private institutions in the national territory;
  • provides that the Situation of Public Calamity and the Red Alert, decreed in Article 1 of Decree No. 79/2020 of 4 September, remain in force;
  • establishes measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, while the Situation of Public Calamity is in force; and
  • sets a curfew from 00:00 to 04:00 in Maputo City, provincial capitals, cities, towns and municipalities throughout Mozambique.

To read the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.