South Africa:
South Africa Roadshow 2022: A Word From Our Sponsor (Podcast)
06 March 2023
Jersey Finance Limited
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Recorded ahead of the Jersey Finance South Africa Roadshow 2022,
this podcast features Dr. Rufaro Mucheka, Business Development
Consultant – Africa at Jersey Finance, and Michael Giraud,
Head of Fiduciary Services at Standard Bank. They discuss how
Jersey can support private clients in Africa and the contents of
his new article entitled 'Selecting the right trustee'.
Standard Bank are sponsors of our
'Future-Proofing Wealth' roadshow events in Johannesburg
(29 November) and Cape Town (1 December).
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from South Africa
Tax Series: Highlights Of The Finance Bill 2022
Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie
On the 3rd of January 2023, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the 2023 Appropriation Bill for the implementation of the National Budget (the "Budget") into law. One of the key things that stood out...
Naira Redesign Policy: What You Need To Know
The Trusted Advisors
Over the years, the Nigerian legal tender has been redesigned four (4) times; the first time was in 1965 when Nigeria became a republic, and the main reason why it was redesigned...