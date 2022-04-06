According to Roy Goode, a financier taking security for an advance is concerned to see that if the debtor's assets are insufficient to meet the claims of all his creditors, the financier will at least be...
Driving through Dubai one is inundated with the view of cranes and construction sites, however, if a closer look is taken it becomes increasingly more evident that many, if not most of these sites are inactive...
