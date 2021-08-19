ARTICLE

Fintech Half-Year Review 2021 – Recent Regulatory And Legal Developments In Nigeria AELEX Since the beginning of 2021, there has been significant regulatory and legal developments in the framework for financial technology ("FinTech") in Nigeria.

Fintech Update – CBN Issues New Regulatory Regime For Mobile Money Services In Nigeria Banwo & Ighodalo On July 9, 2021, the Central Bank of Nigeria ("CBN") issued new twin regulations to govern mobile money services in Nigeria.

Setting Up A Fintech Company In Nigeria Pavestones Legal With the rapid growth of technology, start-ups have continually found ways to improve financial services. This trend has been matched by the growing appetite of the consumers for faster and more convenient financial services.

Synopsis Of The New CBN Regulatory Regime For Payment Service Banks Banwo & Ighodalo On July 8, 2021, the Central Bank of Nigeria ("CBN"), Nigeria's apex financial and monetary regulator, issued a new regulatory regime for Payment Service Banks ("PSBs")...

Regulatory Requirements For Fintech In Nigeria; CBN Licences Pavestones Legal There was, however, no unified document containing the requirements for each of these licensing categories.