ARTICLE

South Africa: Radio Interview: How Is The Amount For Child Maintenance Calculated?

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Clement Manyathela speaks to Isabel van den Ende, Senior Associate in the Family Law Department at Barnard, about the process of maintenance in the country and what rights parents and guardians have.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.