As part of our COP28 Insights! series, listen to Ernst Müller (Senior Associate, Johannesburg), talk to Stefanie Busch (ENS) and they unravel Africa's climate commitments. Explore Namibia's goals in emissions reduction, renewables, and green hydrogen and hear about the crucial involvement of the private sector and the significance of global collaboration for successful climate initiatives. Further podcasts can be listened to here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.