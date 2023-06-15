South Africa:
Podcast | Business Law Focus | Climate Tech
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Is climate tech the real solution or just greenwashing? Join the
discussion on whether these innovations are truly capable of
addressing our environmental challenges or if we need bolder
approaches.
VIDEO The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide
to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your
specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Environment from South Africa
ESG
Moira Mukuka Legal Practitioners
The Environmental Management Act, No. 12 of 2011 provides that certain activities require environmental impact assessments before they can be implemented.
Turning The Tide On Greenwashing In 2023
BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP
As companies worldwide trumpet their ESG credentials and pledge net zero, many are failing to make good on their promises. Corporate greenwashing is rife...