ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Environmental Law: Consuming in the context of EPR and ESG | Carlyn Frittelli Davies and James Brand

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Environment from South Africa

SHE Update On Asbestos Abatement Regulations Andersen Andersen in South Africa's Safety Health and Environmental team recently hosted an online Coffee Chat with key clients and stakeholders in the mining sector to discuss, amongst others, recent amendments to the ...

Outer Space Law And Treaties STA Law Firm Space law, a form of international law, took flight following the 1967 ratification of the Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space, Including the Moon...

Environmental Impact Assessment System (EIA) Youssry Saleh & Partners Therefore, the EIA is a mechanism to help in understanding the potential environmental impact of the projects.

Extended Producer Responsibility ENSafrica Section 2(4)(e) of NEMA provides that companies are responsibile for the environmental health and safety consequences of a policy, programme, project, product, process, service or activity throughout its life cycle.

Food Loss And Food Waste: ESG And Sustainability Enquiry ENSafrica About 30% of local agricultural production in South Africa is wasted each year, which is equivalent to an estimated R60bn a year or about 2% of GDP.